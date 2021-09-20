Bus and Railway Stations shine in SPIRIT of Translink awards

BALLYMENA Bus and Railway Stations has been recognised in the latest SPIRIT of Translink Facility Awards, in partnership with Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.

The hard-working team are among 36 bus and train stations selected for a winning plaque across the Translink network.

The accolade is awarded to Translink stations and depots whose teams have gone over and above to enhance customer experience, safety and environmental performance, rewarding staff who go the extra mile in making Translink a recognised leader in corporate responsibility.

Translink locations

Commenting on the plaques being distributed to Translink locations across Northern Ireland, Translink CEO, Chris Conway, said:

“Following a really challenging year and a half, these awards are even more relevant as we celebrate and recognise the efforts of employees who contribute to delivering the Translink SPIRIT by making a positive and lasting difference, improving the passenger journey experience, demonstrating the company’s corporate responsibility focus and instilling a sense of pride in our workspace and its place within the local community.

“I want to congratulate Ballymena Bus and Railway Stations and all our plaque winners and thank them for the key role they have played in making stations and spaces a welcoming place to be and for enhancing our local communities.”

The awards embrace the four main corporate responsibility themes – Go Safe, Go Eco, Go Healthy and Go Together – and are judged across key criteria assessing resource efficiency, energy and carbon, biodiversity, health and wellbeing activities, stakeholder, employee and community engagement as well as employee culture, behaviour and leadership.

The ‘SPIRIT of Translink Facility Awards’ are independently judged by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, with judges always looking forward to seeing the range of inspiring initiatives our SPIRIT Ambassadors deliver.