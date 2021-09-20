Cancer patient Jake (5) urges people to 'give up clothes for good'

FIVE-year-old Jake Stevenson from Ballymena was diagnosed with lymphoblastic lymphoma in September 2020 and now, almost a year to the day since his diagnosis, he is highlighting Childhood Cancer Awareness Month by asking people throughout Northern Ireland to clear out their wardrobes to help more children and young people survive cancer.

They are being urged to donate pre-loved quality fashion and homeware to TK Maxx’s Give Up Clothes for Good campaign, in support of Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People.

Lymphoblastic lymphoma is a very rare cancer that affects the blood cells and the immune system of the patient and mainly affects children between the ages of 1 and 7.

When Jake woke with a wheezy chest, his mum Karen contacted the GP straight away. Jake was prescribed anti-biotics and his mum was advised to use a humidifier and also a steamy bathroom. There was no improvement in Jake’s condition and the family spent 8 weeks going back and forth trying to find out just why their little boy was so ill. Eventually a visit to A&E and blood tests led to Jake being referred to the RVH Children’s Hospital where they received the devastating diagnosis.

“It haeally difficult time for Jake,” said Karen “as he missed all of his P1 year, with the exception of a few days. He is still receiving treatment and our experience has made us realise just how important research is. That’s why we are happy to support this Campaign.”

When sold i Cancer Research UK shops, each bag of items donated could raise up to £25 to help fund research into children’s and young people’s cancers.

With around 60 new cases of cancer in children each year in Northern Ireland, this vital work is as important as ever.

Jean Walsh, Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People spokesperson in Northern Ireland, said: “Cancer in children and young people is different to cancer in adults – from the types of cancer to the impact of treatment and the long-term side effects survivors often experience. So, it needs more research which campaigns like Give Up Clothes for Good help to fund.

“We want to help ensure more people under the age of 25 survive cancer with a good quality of life. That’s why we hope as many people as possible will show their support and donate any quality clothes or goods to their local TK Maxx store.”

More children are surviving cancer than ever before, thanks in large part to the work of Cancer Research UK. The Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Belfast is one of the many centres across the UK taking part in ground-breaking clinical trials coordinated by Cancer Research UK’s Children's Cancer Trials Team. These trials make innovative new treatments available to children with cancer across Northern Ireland.

TK Maxx is the biggest corporate supporter of Cancer Research UK’s research into children’s and young people’s cancers. Since 2004, the retailer has raised over £37 million to help improve survival and reduce long-term side effects for youngsters. This includes supporting the Cancer Research UK Children’s Brain Tumour Centre of Excellence, which aims to improve how drugs are developed for children with brain tumours.

Speaking on behalf of TK Maxx, Jo Murphy, Vice President of Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability at TJX Europe, said: “We are incredibly grateful to our customers in Northern Ireland for helping us to transform the items they no longer need into funds for life-saving research.”

Give Up Clothes for Good is one of the UK’s longest running clothes collections. People can donate at any TK Maxx store, all year round.

Supporters can also help by wearing a gold ribbon badge – the awareness symbol of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month – available from Cancer Research UK shops and selected TK Maxx stores during September.

Find out more or donate online at cruk.org/childrenandyoungpeople.