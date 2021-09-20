Fantastic flowers at Ahoghill

Bann Maine West were delighted to welcome Karen Frew on Thursday 9th September to the Acorn Centre, Ahoghill.

Karen demonstrated how to do four very different and equally fantastic floral displays.

Joanne Brown Kerr, Bann Maine West, commented: “We were delighted to welcome people back to an event, in keeping with current regulations. There was a great atmosphere and as well as showing us her amazing talent, Karen provided a fascinating insight into her background and travels all over the world.

“It was so lovely to see people face to face enjoying the event as well as chatting to each other. The pandemic has had an effect on us all so it was lovely to enjoy an evening out and come away with new ideas for our flowers!”

This event is part of a series of demonstrations and workshops under the Lunch & Learn project funded through the National Lottery Community Fund.

If you want more information on Bann Maine West and the activities going on in the area don’t hesitate to get in touch by email admin@bannmainewest.co.uk or phone 02825882281. We are based at the Maine Business Centre, Cullybackey.