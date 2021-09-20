PCSP funding for The Road Ahead Support Group Project

NEWRY, Mourne and Down Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) has provided financial assistance to a charity helping local people impacted by road traffic collisions.

The Road Ahead Support Group project aims to ensure support is available to vulnerable people and families across Newry, Mourne and Down affected by road traffic collisions. In particular, the Road Ahead Support Group aims to address grief and loss, mental health, isolation, and loneliness which may have resulted from trauma or bereavement due to traffic accidents on our roads. The group is facilitated by a qualified counsellor and connects local people to community specialist support services for practical and specialised emotional support.

In 2020, the Newry, Mourne and Down Council area had the highest number of road traffic fatalities in Northern Ireland, with nine deaths and 625 Police recorded road traffic casualties. These unfortunately high statistics have left many families in area suffering with trauma or bereavement as a result of themselves or a loved one being involved in a road traffic accident.

The PCSP financial assistance of £2,000 will help the Road Safe NI, Newry Mourne & Down Committee to run two of their Road Ahead Support Groups.

Newry, Mourne and Down PCSP Chairperson, Councillor Alan Lewis, said, “Newry, Mourne and Down PCSP is very proud to provide financial assistance to the Road Safe NI, Newry, Mourne and Down Committee to help run their Road Ahead Support Groups. The services which this group provide are essential to supporting local people affected by road traffic collisions and I would encourage anyone who feels they could benefit from attending one of these groups to get in touch with the Road Safe NI, Newry, Mourne and Down Committee to avail of their support.

“In 2020, the Newry, Mourne and Down Council Area saw the highest number of road traffic accidents in Northern Ireland take place on our roads. This is a figure which the PCSP are determined to bring down by working in partnership with the Road Safe NI Committee and implementing further road safety initiatives across the district.”

Funding received from PCSP Financial Assistance in 2020 also allowed Road Safe NI, Newry Mourne & Down Committee to train six volunteers to successfully support people affected by road traffic collisions through emotional and practical support, mentoring, advice, guidance, and signposting.

Tricia O’Neill from Road Safe NI, Newry Mourne & Down Committee said, “Many volunteers on our committee have suffered bereavement due to road traffic collisions and we realised in 2014, when some of us needed it, there was little support for such individuals and families, especially locally in the Newry, Mourne and Down district. This has prompted us to set up 'The Road Ahead Support Group' to provide support to anyone affected in anyway by a road traffic collision. Our support groups are now often the first step for people affected by road traffic collisions to receive support, advice, and signposting.

“We would like to thank Newry, Mourne and Down PCSP for proving us with funding to help run our Road Ahead Support Group and Road Ahead Men's Support Group as these support groups allow the Road Safe NI, Newry Mourne & Down Committee to support people at a time in their life when they need it most.”

The Road Ahead Support Group and Road Ahead Men's Support Group next meetings will take place on Thursday 16 September and Thursday 21 October 2021. Road Safe NI, Newry Mourne & Down Committee can be contacted via its Facebook Pages (The Road Ahead Support Group / RoadSafeNI Charity - Newry Mourne & Down Committee) via email theroadaheadni@gmail.com or by telephone (07546251020 /07597923830).