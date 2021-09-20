Walk raises £8348 for Macmillan

A walk, in memory of Broughshane woman Diane Murdoch, has raised over £8,348 for Macmillan Cancer!

Diane’s husband Adrian presented the cheque to Andrea Rankin, a Nurse from Macmillan Palliative Care at Macmillan Unit at Antrim Area Hospital.

The Memory Walk took place at Ballymena’s Ecos Centre on Wednesday, August 18.

The amount of money raised was £7,530 - but with Gift Aid will bring the total to £8,348.75!

Meanwhile, family and friends turned out in force to support the Memory Walk.

Fund raising organisers, Diane's good friend Margaret Logan and Diane's sister, Fiona Speers, thank every single person who contributed and supported the event.

The late Diane Murdoch passed away peacefully at her home at Knockboy Road on Friday, May 8, last year.

The former Diamond Primary and Cambridge House Girls' Grammar school pupil was also a member of the Home Industries Committee at Ballymena Show, helping out with the setting up and organising

She was a keen member of Broughshane Women's Institute, having been Correspondence Secretary for several years, and was Vice-President and then President in 2018.

Diane won the Friendship Cup on several occasions and was a regular home baking competition winner.

The Broughshane woman represented the Slemish Area on the Home and Garden Sub-Committee of the Federation of W.I. and was nearing completion of her second term.

On many Thursdays throughout the year Diane volunteered at the senior citizens Luncheon Club in Broughshane Community Centre.

Maria Small, Fundraising Manager, said they were delighted to support Margaret, Fiona and Adrian in organising their recent fundraiser.

“They raised an incredible amount of money but also awareness of our services which have been in huge demand in the past 18 months. Their money will be used to help fund our Macmillan professionals who have been tirelessly supporting local people living with cancer and their families throughout the Northern trust and at Antrim Area Hospital,” said Maria.

“At Macmillan, we do whatever it takes to support people living with cancer but we can’t do it without the support of the public across NI and families like Diane’s.

“If you would like to organise your own event or support Macmillan, contact us at 0300 1000 200 or visit www.macmillan.org.uk/fundraise

/organise-an-event.”