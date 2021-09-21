Council reception marks Emergency Services Day

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council has hosted a reception for members of the emergency services across the district to Emergency Services Day.

The event, held on Thursday, September 9, was held by council chair, councillor Errol Thompson.

Speaking at the reception, he said: "As you are no doubt aware, Emergency Services Day is a day celebrated across the UK and supported by the UK government and devolved administrations in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, to support the heroic men and women of the emergency services who give so much of themselves in the service of others.

"Emergency Services Day also affords us the opportunity to promote the work of the emergency services, promote the concept of using the emergency services responsibly and promotes the many career and volunteering opportunities available.

"Volunteers are an essential part of the emergency services family and they play a core part in keeping Britain safe.

"Volunteer roles include retained firefighters, NHS community responders, St John Ambulance, Order of Malta, RNLI, Search and Rescue and Coastguard volunteers.

"I am delighted, on behalf of the people of the Fermanagh and Omagh District, to have the opportunity to honour the work of the emergency services which is undertaken, quite often at the risk of serious injury and tragically sometimes, paying the ultimate price while doing their duty."

He continued: "There is no doubt that the last 18 months have been particularly challenging for some of our emergency services

"I am pleased that we are joined today by representatives of Police Service for Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service Trust, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Royal National Lifeboat Institution, Community Rescue, North West Mountain Rescue, Maritime and Coastguard Service, Search and Rescue Dogs Association, Ireland North, Air Ambulance and Irish Cave Rescue Organisation."

Councillor Thompson asked those in attendance to convey to their colleague "our grateful appreciation and thanks for all their selfless work."

He added: "In concluding, can I on behalf of all the residents of the district, thank you for the life-saving and special work you do and thank you also for the personal sacrifices you make in carrying out your jobs."