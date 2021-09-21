Ulster covenant parade

THIS year marks the 109th anniversary of the signing of the Ulster Solemn League and Covenant, which was signed by nearly 500,000 men and women on the 28th September 1912.

A working group drawn from members of the Loyal Orders have organised a number of events to mark the anniversary of this historic event.

On Thursday, September 23, from 7 to 10 pm there will be an opportunity to sign a copy of the Covenant or the Womens declaration in Ballymarlow Orange Hall and the North Ballymena Rangers Supporters Club (adjacent to the fire station on the Waveney Road).

The Rangers Club will also be open on Friday, September 24, from 5pm to 7pm for those wishing to sign.

Anybody signing the Covenant or Declaration can keep their copy as a momento of the occasion.

On the evening of Friday (24th September) a parade will assemble at the car-park at the Waveney Road Recycling Centre (behind the fire station).

The parade will assemble at 7.15 pm will move off at 7.30 pm sharp.

The route for the parade is as outlined below: - Ardeevin car park (start point), Waveney Road, Galgorm Road, Pentagon, Lower Mill Street, Wellington Street, Church Street, Bridge Street, Larne Street, Larne Road, Douglas Terrace, Queen Street, Waveney Road and Ardeevin car park (finish point)

At the finishing point there will be a ceremonial lighting of a beacon and a reading of the Solemn League and Covenant and the Womens Declaration.

Lambeg drums will also be playing at intervals during the parade and at the lighting of the beacon at the conclusion of the parade.

An invitation is extended to all members of the Loyal Orders and Great War societies.