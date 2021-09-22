George Bell, a highly esteemed long-time member of the pigeon fancier fraternity in Ballymena & District has passed away in hospital after a short period of illness.

A totally dedicated member over the years he took part in all the club functions, sent to as many races as he had birds available for and was a good supporter of the local show and never missed a prize night.

He really enjoyed his time in the sport and in the last couple of years had erected a new loft and purchased some top stock.

He was the main storyteller and my last birthday night and had a close association with the City of Londonderry.

He will be sadly missed and on behalf of the officers and members of the Ballymena & District HPS, sincere condolences to his family circle at this very sad time.

The funeral service in Henry’s Funeral Parlour 100 Broughshane Street, Ballymena BT43 6EE today (Tuesday, September 21). at 12 noon, interment afterwards Ballee Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, may be made payable to N.H.S.C.T c/o James Henry Funeral Services (address above) for the Macmillan Unit, Antrim Area Hospital. House private.

“The Lord Is My Shepherd”

J W Reynolds Homer.