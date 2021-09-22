Macmillan Coffee Morning to be held at Ballymena North Centre

Ballymena folk will join people all over the UK at this weekend’s Macmillan Coffee Morning.

The official date is Friday 24 September but it can be held at any time over that weekend.

From a group in the garden, sharing a coffee over a screen or a takeaway cake and cuppa, you can hold yours however you like.

A great local event will be held on Saturday morning at Ballymena North Centre from 9:30am.

The first ever Coffee Morning happened way back in 1990. It was a rather small affair with a simple idea: guests would gather over coffee and donate the cost of their cuppa to Macmillan in the process.

It was so effective, we did it again the next year – only this time nationally.

Since then, Coffee Morning has raised over £290 million for Macmillan.

Already, donations have been coming in for the event – including a generous donation of supplies courtesy of Ronnie McFall, Community Champion at our local Tesco store.

Event Organised Colette Rodgers said: “Our get together on Saturday is the perfect chance to catch up over a cuppa and a slice of something delicious for a great cause.

“One in two of us will face cancer, and the money raised at our Coffee Morning will make a local contribution to the great work done by Macmillan to help everyone with cancer to live life as fully as they can.”

“If you can’t make the event you can still donating through the event’s JustGiving page.”

The event will be held on Saturday 25 September from 9:00am to 1:00pm at Ballymena North Centre (Cushendall Road) which has free onsite parking.