Antrim is set for some spooky goings-on this Halloween thanks to Festival Group link-up

THE Antrim Festival Group has joined forces with Urban Events NI, The Junction and Castle Mall to bring a week long programme of spooky halloween events in the town.

Antrim Festival Group director of communications Tammy McAlpine said “This is really exciting news and we can’t wait to release full details of all the events planned by the Festival Group, Urban Events NI, The Junction and Castle Mall with the help of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

“There will certainly be scary goings on in the Antrim Castle Gardens which is all I can say at the moment!

“It’s great for us as a group to be organising an event for Antrim after our summer festival has been put on hold for the last two years.

“Keep an eye out on our Facebook page for more details coming soon.”

Antrim Festival Group is a team of local volunteers, with the aim of encouraging greater community involvement; to create a sense of pride in the town which participants live and work - to build confidence and create a general feel good factor within the area.

The group organise a variety of events, including the annual Antrim Summer Festival which, pre-pandemic, had 30,000 visitors over its ten day run.

In 2018, the he Antrim Festival Group was presented with the prestigious Queen’s Award for Voluntary Servicee.

The Award is the highest form of civic recognition that can be granted to an organisation in recognition of the outstanding work of volunteers.