Fiddle school re-opens!

COUNTIES Antrim and Derry Fiddle Association re-opened on Saturday in Broughshane Community Centre.

The Association caters for pupils from beginner level up to Diploma.

Back in March last year, as Covid brought the country to a standstill, the tunes of CADCFA fell silent.

But when restrictions started to lift the silence recently came to an end as their Summer School made a welcome return.

It was an opportunity for young people of all ages to come together for fun, fiddling and tuition.

Led by musical Director, Maebh McKeon, the week-long course offered an eclectic mix of creative, cultural and educational activities.

As well as fiddle lessons, brains were put to the test with a music theory course, toes were pointed for ceilidh dancing lessons, and an African drum workshop created some wonderful vibes.

A small socially distanced concert celebrated the end of the week and marked the beginning of business as usual with the Fiddle School reopening at the weekend.

Maebh, a musician and teacher for over 30 years, is delighted to be back.

“I’ve been running CADCFA for many years now and Covid, more than anything, shows how important music groups are to the community,” outlined Maebh.

“Young people have been isolated for so long. CADCFA is as much about preserving the social aspect of traditional music, as it is about the music itself. It’s about social connections, making music together at community events, and of course, having some good old-fashioned fun.”

CADCFA is a cross community charity which serves the local community through concerts, and affordable group lessons by experienced teachers.

Maebh emphasises that, “everyone is warmly welcomed, regardless of age or background or level of playing”

* For further information go to our Facebook page, find us at www.antrimandderryfiddlers.org or email cadcfa@outlook.com