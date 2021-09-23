Randalstown couple 'reunited'

WELL known local woman Nellie Graham has passed away, just under a year since her beloved late husband Joe.

Just before 3pm last Tuesday afternoon, Ellen Graham - or Nellie to her many friends - slipped away at Glenkeen Nursing Home.

In death she was reunited with her husband Joe, who passed back in December.

Incredibly, both had lived into their 103rd year.

Together they had watched their three children, 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren grow up.

