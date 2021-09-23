Randalstown couple 'reunited'

WELL known local woman Nellie Graham has passed away, just under a year since her beloved late husband Joe.

Just before 3pm last Tuesday afternoon, Ellen Graham - or Nellie to her many friends - slipped away at Glenkeen Nursing Home.

In death she was reunited with her husband Joe, who passed back in December.

Incredibly, both had lived into their 103rd year.

Together they had watched their three children, 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren grow up.

**See Page 5 for a tribute to Nellie Graham**

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130