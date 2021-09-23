Stripped charity CD raises vital funds

Daryl , Aaron and Danny from Stripped are pictured along with Calum Neeson, son of the late Ricky Neeson, holding a copy of the charity CD which the musicians recorded in memory of their friend.

To date, they have raised £1,300 through the single.

Daryl Ball said: “We would love to make it to £1,500 and CDs are still available via the Stripped Bandcamp page or the Music Rooms stores in Ballymena and Antrim.”

The Neeson family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks for all the kind support so far.