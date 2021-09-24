Craigdun bids fond farewell to Wilma

CRAIGDUN Private Nursing Home in Cullybackey has bid a fond farewell to Wilma Swann who retired recently after 36 years of dedicated employment.

Wilma has seen many changes in the Care sector over the years and has often threatened to write a book.

A spokesperson for the nursing home said: “Wilma has been a tremendous employee. She is gifted with a keen administrative mind and a cooperative nature.

“Wilma's retirement is our loss, but a well-deserved respite for her.”

Craigdun couldn't let her go without a final farewell party, giving her colleagues, friends and local businesses a chance to say goodbye and the tears showed her just how much she will be missed.

Craigdun Private Nursing Home wish Wilma the very best in her retirement.