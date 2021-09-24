Craigdun bids fond farewell to Wilma

Rachel McNabb

Reporter:

Rachel McNabb

CRAIGDUN Private Nursing Home in Cullybackey has bid a fond farewell to Wilma Swann who retired recently after 36 years of dedicated employment.

Wilma has seen many changes in the Care sector over the years and has often threatened to write a book.

A spokesperson for the nursing home said: “Wilma has been a tremendous employee. She is gifted with a keen administrative mind and a cooperative nature.

“Wilma's retirement is our loss, but a well-deserved respite for her.”

Craigdun couldn't let her go without a final farewell party, giving her colleagues, friends and local businesses a chance to say goodbye and the tears showed her just how much she will be missed.

Craigdun Private Nursing Home wish Wilma the very best in her retirement.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

The generation game

Mother and daughter Alice and Annie McGill who played for Coleraine Thirds at the weekend.

The generation game

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130