Date for Minister's meeting with flood-hit residents confirmed

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Nichola Mallon will meet with flood-hit residents in Strabane next month, it's been confirmed.

The meeting between the Minister, residents and local elected representatives has been scheduled for Wednesday, October 13.

On the agenda will be the perennial flooding in the Ballycolman Estate and Pearse Gardens areas of the town.

The two areas are flooding hotspots and following a prolonged period of heavy rainfall last month properties in Pearse Gardens, some who had just carried out renovations, were destroyed by floodwater.

In lower Ballycolman, properties which have been severely flood damaged over the years just narrowly avoided being damaged again.

Homes in the area have been badly damaged as a result of flooding in recent years, and there have been pleas from residents for urgent action to permanently address the situation, which has been an ongoing issue for 50 years.

West Tyrone Sinn Féin MLA., Maolíosa McHugh, in welcoming Ms Mallon's visit says it's important that all residents get to meet the Minister.

He added that it will also be an opportunity for him to present a petition of over 1,000 signatures demanding immediate action.

“In response to confirmation of this meeting date, I have contacted her (the Minister's) Private Office seeking assurances that residents affected from both areas are also afforded the opportunity to meet with her and explain their plight and impress upon her the urgent need to action lasting solutions," he said.

“This message will be further re-enforced when I take this opportunity to present the Minister with the petition signed by more than 1,000 in support and solidarity of the residents affected.

“The fact that the Minister is now coming is hopefully a sign that at last structural solutions are at last going to be brought forward to address the underlying flooding problems in both areas

“Residents of both areas have had to endure the hardships of flooding on too many occasions in recent years and a priority focus needs to be brought to the issue now.”