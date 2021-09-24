Obituary: John Ramsey

THE President and members of Ballymena Rotary Club were deeply saddened by the death last month of their esteemed Member and Past President John Ramsey after a short illness.

John joined Rotary in 2009 and served as President in 2012/13.

He played a very active and valuable role in Rotary taking on a wide range of roles and helping to raise money needed for both local charities and those further afield.

John was a very active member in their Council and helped link the club with the local rugby club joining in at various functions over the years and organised a number of trips including one to Aras an Uachtarain, Phoenix Park, Dublin.

And he also added two ‘world famous names’ as Honorary Rotarians – the late Lord Bannside and Dr. Syd Millar in December 2013.

Since retiring from the Housing Executive, John dedicated his time to helping others.

As well as his involvement with Rotary, he also volunteered with a number of organisations including Advice Services and was a member of University of the Third Age (U3A).

John always had interesting stories to tell and in fact provided a fascinating talk on Zoom giving all an insight into his experiences living and working in the Middle East.

John will be very much missed by his Rotary family and they tender their deepest sympathy to his wife and wider family circle.