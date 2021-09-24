AUGHNACLOY MAN IN CANNABIS BUST

THREE people, including an Aughnacloy accused, have been remanded in custody after almost £500,000 in Cannabis was recovered from a taxi in an underground car park and an apartment in Belfast.

Appearing at a special sitting of Belfast Magistrate's Court last Saturday were Damien Gildernew (44) of Legane Road, Aughnacloy; Jia Yu (40) of Sandy Row, Belfast and Xiao Peng Wen (33) of no fixed abode who are jointly charged with possessing Cannabis and intending to supply.

Gildernew is further charged with attempting to export Cannabis.

Yu and Wen are also charged with being concerned in the supply of Cannabis and illegal entry into the United Kingdom.

