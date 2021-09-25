History made as Omagh hosts first-ever Pride parade

HISTORY has been made as Omagh has hosted it's first-ever Pride parade.

Today (Saturday), hundreds have turned out to celebrate diversity, inclusion and equality.

Beginning at 2pm at the South West College car park, the parade passed through the town centre before returning to the college for performances and speakers.

The event, which was sold out, will run until 6pm.

A live stream of the event is being broadcast on Omagh Pride’s social media channels.

Here is a selection of photos captured from the parade by our photographer.

Don't forget to pick up a copy of Wednesday's edition for extensive coverage.