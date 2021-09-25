Newry resident is banned from keeping animals for three years

A Newry resident has been disqualified from keeping animals for three years after being found guilty of Animal Welfare offences.

Ms Racquel Lyons, a resident of Third Avenue, Newry, appeared at Newry Magistrates Court charged with failing to take reasonable steps to ensure the welfare needs of one Tabby cat and three Jack Russell dogs were being met.

The defendant entered a guilty plea to Section 9 (Ensuring Welfare of Animals) Offence of the Welfare of Animals (NI) Act 2011.

A case was brought against Ms Lyons by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council following a complaint received in July 2019 in relation to the welfare of dogs being kept at the location and the property was visited on 4 July 2019.

Despite numerous visits to the property and several letters being sent to Ms Lyons the officer was unable to gain access until 29 August 2019. The Animal Welfare Officer observed that the animals were being kept in poor conditions and requested a vet attend the location. The vet, after conducting an assessment of the property, determined the animals should be seized and taken into the possession of the Council.

An application was made to Newry Magistrates Courts on 2 October 2019 to have the cat and three Jack Russell dogs rehomed and this was granted.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council issued proceedings under the provisions of the Welfare of Animals Act (Northern Ireland) 2011. The Judge imposed a disqualification order on Ms Lyons thereby preventing her from keeping animals for a period of three years and was ordered to pay a fine of £150 and costs of £237.

Cases of cruelty and neglect can be reported to our Animal Welfare team who will use enforcement powers to fully investigate all cases and take formal action, which may include the issuing of Improvement Notices, and in the most serious of cases, removing animals and prosecuting offenders.

The Animal Welfare team can be contacted on 028 3751 5800 or by email: animalwelfare@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk.