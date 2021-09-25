Omagh set to host its first-ever Pride event

OMAGH'S first-ever Pride parade is taking place this afternoon (Saturday).

The idea for a Pride parade formed in May this year when two friends - poet Cat Brogan (36) and community organiser Lorraine Montague (34) - were discussing ways to build a creative, queer community in their hometown.

Both had lived most of their adult lives outside Omagh and, like many, chose to come back home as a result of Covid-19.

A Pride parade seemed a great place to start and a way for the whole town to celebrate diversity, inclusion and equality. The event is sold out.

The march will gather from 2pm at the South West College car park, leave at 3pm to pass through the town centre before returning to the college at 4pm for performances and speakers until 6pm.

It is limited to 500 participants due to Covid regulations and social distancing will be observed.

A live stream of the event will be broadcast on Omagh Pride’s social media channels.

Photos, artwork and additional information on speakers and performers can be found via https://bit.ly/omaghpridemedia