Stinger device deployed by PSNI

Police have arrested an 18-year-old man following an incident in Portrush in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, September 25).



Inspector Ian Armour said: "Officers on patrol in the Crocknamack Road area of the town around 12.15am had signalled for a grey Volkswagen Passat to stop. When the driver failed to do so, a pursuit ensued around Coleraine.



"Officers deployed stinger devices at two locations before the Passat collided with a police vehicle.



"During the course of the incident, one officer sustained injuries which required hospitalisation and was unable to continue with their duties.



"The 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences including driving with excess alcohol in his breath, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and failing to remain at and report an accident where damage was caused.



"A second man, aged 19, was arrested and street bailed pending further enquiries.



"We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has any dash cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 30 of 25/09/21.



“We are particularly keen to speak to a 20-year-old man who was in the area at the time as he may be able to help with our enquiries."



A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport



Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org