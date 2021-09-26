Are you ready to TAP into what Newry has to Offer?

Newry city centre is gearing up to offer fantastic fashion, food and fun that you can tap into with your Department of the Economy ‘NI Spend Local Card’. Use your £100 in Newry to receive great value, service, and some extra incentives.

Newry BID (Business Improvement District) has this week launched its ‘TAP into Newry’ campaign to encourage shoppers to register for the Spend Local High Street Voucher Card and to spend it locally in Newry City Centre.

Eamonn Connolly, Newry BID Manager said, “Retail, hospitality, and the services sector such as hairdressers, beauticians and nail bars were amongst the hardest hit with Covid -19. While the pandemic continues to impact us, we have been working with our members to deliver a safe recovery.

“The Spend Local Scheme is central to this. Local statistics show that there are in the region of 120,000- 140,000 people in the Newry, Mourne and Down District Council area within the age range to apply for the voucher.

“For every 10,000 vouchers spent in our city centre, it puts one million pound back into the local economy. This allows our independent retailers, services, cafes, bars, and restaurants to support their families and stay open. It also allows our multiples, larger businesses, and shopping centres to continue to provide vital local employment.

“Central to our campaign over the coming weeks will be our ‘Random Taps of Kindness’ activity. Our team will be out and about in the city centre with gift vouchers and exclusive offers to giveaway to shoppers. You may get a ‘random tap’ and walk away with a prize.

“We would encourage everyone who is eligible, to sign up to tap into what Newry has to offer city and to support local recovery.”

Newry BID will be promoting special offers and deals in local press and on social media as well as highlighting the types of experiences you can spend your card on. You could enjoy an evening at the cinema and dinner in a local restaurant or treat yourself to a spa treatment or a new haircut, followed by cocktails with friends. Maybe you would like a new outfit or to buy something for the kids. If you don’t need anything you could use it towards your grocery shopping or buy something from a social enterprise or a charity shop. Every card that is tapped, swiped or ‘chip and pinned’ in our city centre is another step on the road to economic recovery.

To sign up you must apply for your card via nidirect.gov.uk/spend-local by 25th October and all credit must be spent on the card by 30th November 2021. The scheme opens for registration on Monday 27th September.