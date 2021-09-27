McNulty: SDLP has opened the door to £132.4million investment for Newry

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty has hailed the passage of Newry’s City Deal funding through Council as ‘a historic milestone for our city.’

The Newry & Armagh Assembly Member commented, ‘the SDLP’s delivery of £132.4million in funding will deliver the Gateway to the Mournes, Newry City Centre Regeneration, the Southern Relief Road, and, crucially is a green light for the Albert Basin Park Project.’

‘While others are trying to pour cold water over the passage of the City Deal and the projects it will fund, the SDLP has led the way in ensuring that Newry finally gets a seat at the table. For far too long, Newry has been neglected and relegated to second-class status, and for generations we endured intense hardship and some of the highest unemployment rates in Europe. Very many of us will be aware of the clichéd old refrain that Newry is constantly overlooked, that there is never any investment in our town – well let this news change that view.

‘The door which has been opened by the SDLP will close the gap between Newry and the rest of the North, and will serve to correct historic imbalances in relation to economic opportunities, infrastructure investments, and the development of our historic city centre.

‘I am proud of my SDLP colleagues who led the way in shepherding this deal through Council - what we saw on display was locally elected councillors delivering an incredible result for local people. That is the real power of real politics.’