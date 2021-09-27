National Recognition for Patient Safety

A NUMBER of Southern Trust teams have been crowned winners at the HSJ Patient Safety Awards.

The Acute Care at Home team were named worthy winners in the ‘Deteriorating Patients and Rapid Response Initiative of the Year’ and the Dysphagia Support Team deservedly won the Patient Safety Education and Training Award.

The Trust also received Highly Commended in another two categories - The Acute Care at Home team for ‘Improving Care for Older People Initiative of the Year’, for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic and The Trust’s Day Centre Vaccination Programme was highly commended in the ‘Learning Disabilities Initiative of the Year’ category.

A total of seven Trust projects were shortlisted in the prestigious awards.

Paying tribute to all the staff involved, Shane Devlin, Chief Executive, said: “To have two teams crowned winners, two highly commended and another four teams as finalists is testament to our staff for showing such commitment to continually improving their services despite the challenges they have faced throughout one of the toughest years in health and social care.

“These awards recognise the outstanding contribution to healthcare that our frontline colleagues have made, pushing the boundaries of patient safety and driving cultural change to minimise risk, enhance quality of care and ultimately save lives.”

The three other Trust shortlisted projects were:

Tele-EDS - Dysphagia Pilot Project – Best use of Technology for Patient Safety Award

The Acute Care at Home Team – Patient Safety Team of the Year

Seven Shades of Culture Change - Mental Health Team of the Year

The awards took place during the two-day Patient Safety Congress and were deliberated upon by 125 judges over a two-stage process.