Everyone helped deliver NMD funding - SF

Peter Bayne

Peter Bayne

peter.bayne@newrydemocrat.com

SINN Fein have responded to a statement made by SDLP MLA Justin McNulty in which he praised his fellow party Councillors on Newry and Mourne District Council for the delivery of £132.4Million funding for the Gateway to the Mournes, Newry City Centre Regeneration, the Southern Relief Road, and, the Albert Basin Park Project.’

A spokesperson for Sinn Fein stated: “This is totally inaccurate, no party contributed more or less and all are working for the good of the District.”

