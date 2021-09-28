Everyone helped deliver NMD funding - SF

SINN Fein have responded to a statement made by SDLP MLA Justin McNulty in which he praised his fellow party Councillors on Newry and Mourne District Council for the delivery of £132.4Million funding for the Gateway to the Mournes, Newry City Centre Regeneration, the Southern Relief Road, and, the Albert Basin Park Project.’

A spokesperson for Sinn Fein stated: “This is totally inaccurate, no party contributed more or less and all are working for the good of the District.”