Carrickmore Food Festival to be bustling with culinary delights this weekend

CARRICKMORE Main Street will be bustling with foods and flavours this Sunday, when the newly constituted community group, ‘Carmen Community Initiative’ host its first annual Food Festival.

The festival will take place on Sunday, which takes place on October 3 from 1pm to 5 pm, is being sponsored by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and will feature up to 20 traders with items on offer such as crepes, wood fired pizza, BBQ, baked items, Hungarian cuisine, South African spiced meats, authentic Italian, coffee and much more.

No festival is complete without entertainment. On the day there will be live music, as well as culinary demos.

For the kids, Corbally Fun Farm will be bringing along their mobile petting farm and there will be autumn arts and crafts, as well as face painting to keep the little ones entertained.

For the young at heart, everyone’s favourite balloonist, and 'Britain's Got Talent' finalist, Duff Balloons will be on hand to create you something special.

Speaking about the Food Fest, the chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Errol Thompson said: “Events and Festivals have traditionally played a key role in the economic, tourism, social, community and cultural life of this district, particularly here in Mid Tyrone, where the long established and very successful Mid Ulster Drama Festival has been a significant contributor to the local economy and cultural life of the area for more than 50 years.

"Covid-19 has undoubtedly negatively impacted on the festival sector and I am delighted and encouraged that as restrictions begin to ease, we have a new Festival courtesy of Carmen Community Initiative to celebrate the quality and diversity of food and produce available.

Councillor Thompson added: "Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is delighted to be sponsoring the inaugural “Food Fest” and I am confident that the festival will be a huge success."

With such an array of worldwide tastes and flavours, hands on entertainment for the younger ones and sights and sounds to suit every age, the Food Festival is sure to be a great day of fun and activity for all the family!