New Minister at Cuningham Memorial Presbyterian Church

REV. Noel Mulholland has been ‘Installed’ as Minister of Cuningham Memorial Presbyterian Church in Cullybackey.

Noel, his wife, Nichola and their teenage daughters, Zara and Ella arrive in Cullybackey having previously served at Glenwherry Presbyterian Church for the last nine-and-a-half years.

However, the family are certainly no strangers to ‘The Cuningham’ as that is where Noel served his Assistantship between 2010-12 as well as several Summer Assistantships while he attended Union Theological College.

Native to Maghera, Noel spent ’15 very happy years’ teaching French, RE and Boys’ Games at Magherafelt High School before enrolling at Union Theological College in 2007.

He remembers: “I felt God calling me for several years before I tested the call into the Presbyterian Church in Ireland. I went for interview, was accepted, the door opened, and I left behind many great memories of the High School in Magherafelt.”

Following those early years serving under his friend, Rev. David Murphy in Cullybackey, Noel was called to Glenwherry Presbyterian Church to step into his first solo charge on 18th May 2012.

Paying tribute to the ‘warm and lovely people’ who worship there, Noel went on to say: ‘

“As an ex-secondary school teacher what thrills me is to see young people grow in the Lord. Whenever I arrived in 2012 we saw young people in P6, P7 and First Year coming to the Holiday Bible Club and over the last nine years the Lord has really strengthened many of boys and girls from that time.. Some of those young people now are leading our Holiday Bible Club and involved in our GB and Youth Organisations. That in ministry is, as good, if not better than seeing a soul saved, watching people that are saved going on with God and beginning to serve Him in the local Church.”

Noel also notes a real hunger for the Word of God in Glenwherry and is also quick to pay tribute to a session who have worked together to glorify God and promote His Kingdom.

Keen to do only what the Lord would want him to, Noel sought God intensely before accepting the call back to ‘The Cuningham’ as the congregation’s new Minister.

Again, he describes the fellowship there as ‘a warm people.’ By the power of God’s spirit, the incoming pastor hopes to fan into flame the work of the gospel in Cullybackey:

“My desire is to see souls saved and the saints built up in their faith. I know that COVID 19 has been difficult for many Christian people; many of the usual church activities have stopped and I just pray for the Lord to revive and restore his work in Cuningham Memorial Presbyterian Church”, said Noel.

Outside Church, Noel follows Liverpool FC and enjoys walking, jogging, travelling, reading and spending time with the family.