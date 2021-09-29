Newry, Mourne and Down District Council supports 'Raise Your Voice'

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council has partnered with the Raise Your Voice Project to address sexual harassment and sexual violence in the community. The aim of the project is to increase public awareness, educate on best practice and create a cultural change to tackle the root causes of these behaviours. The hope is to empower people to act and change this in their own lives.

Helen Crickard, a representative of the Raise Your Voice Project will deliver two free online workshops. The first takes place on Tuesday 28 September from 7pm to 8pm and focuses on ‘Sexual Harassment’, examining what sexual harassment is and examples of sexual harassment. The second takes place on Wednesday 29 September from 7pm to 8pm and focuses on ‘Consent’, discussing victim blaming and the portrayal of sexual and domestic violence. All participants can choose to remain completely anonymous throughout the workshops.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Cathy Mason, said,

“We are supporting the Raise Your Voice Project working directly with the community through interactive workshops to highlight examples of sexual harassment, as well as discussing the impact of sexual violence on the lives of individuals. Posters and information on Raise Your Voice will also be available in our Council Buildings.”

To book ‘Let’s Talk About Sexual Harassment’, Tuesday 28 September, register via Eventbrite using the link: https://bit.ly/3zACYV5

To book ‘Everything You Wanted To Know About Consent But Were Afraid To Ask’, Wednesday 29 September register via Eventbrite using the link: https://bit.ly/3o32eRL