Reports deal to bring Primark to Rushmere has edged closer to completion

There has been a warm welcome for news that a deal to bring Primark to Rushmere Shopping Centre is edging ever closer.

Upper Bann MP, Carla Lockhart, said it was “fantastic news” for Rushmere and its shoppers.

In May Your Lurgan first brought news that Primark looked to be on their way to the popular shopping destination.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, Primark are set to take up a 31,000 sq ft space after losing Debenhams, which had occupied an 82,000 sq ft space.

It is also reported that work would begin on the new store in the summer of 2022.

A spokeswoman for Primark told the newspaper: “As we operate under a public company, we do not comment on speculation around new store openings.”

And a spokesman for Rushmere Shopping Centre said: “We are experiencing strong demand in enquiries and are in continued discussions with a number of retailers and hospitality businesses keen to locate within one of Northern Ireland’s most successful retail destinations.”

Meanwhile, Ms Lockhart said she was “absolutely thrilled with this superb news”.

She added, “It has been a long time in the offing and is such a boost to the local area.

“It once again demonstrates Upper Bann is open for business!”

Those sentiments were echoed by SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly, who said it was “fantastic news”.