Emma (9) gets crafty to raise money to honour her grandad

AN Antrim schoolgirl has been getting crafty to raise much-needed funds for the Alzheimer’s Society - and all in honour of her beloved grandfather.

Nine-year-old Emma Kirkpatrick spent the summer making loom band bracelets by hand to sell them to raise cash for the charity.

Inspired by her grandfather, Robin Kirkpatrick, Emma wanted to get creative and make a difference after experiencing her grandfather live with dementia.

And they sold like hot cakes, snapped up by family and friends more than willing to support her charitable crusade. She went on to raise the very impressive total of £415.

Emma’s fundraising became even more poignant as, sadly, her grandfather passed away just days before she presented her cheque to Alzheimer’s Society.

Emma’s mum Elaine said her tireless fundraising was ‘amazing’.

“I’m so proud of Emma for her determination to make a difference to people affected by dementia after being inspired by her granda and his journey with dementia,” she said.

“Despite her granda’s recent passing, Emma wanted to go ahead with the cheque presentation to Alzheimer’s Society as a tribute to him.

“Emma is delighted with all the support she received and is very proud that her efforts will help Alzheimer’s Society be there for more people affected by dementia and create a lasting change.”

Linzi Stewart, Community Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society in Northern Ireland, paid tribute to the kind-hearted local girl.

“Following a difficult year for people with dementia, we are in awe of supporters like Emma whose brilliant fundraising efforts enable us to reach more people through our vital support services, like the Dementia Connect support line.

“Our services have been used six million times since the first lockdown began in March last year and have been a lifeline to thousands, but there are so many more who urgently need our help.”

