Footpath linking Burren Village to new Community hub essential – Ennis

SINN Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis met with Senior Road Services officials to discuss the delivery of a much-needed footpath extension which would finally link the village to the new community hub along the Carrogs Road.

The South Down MLA said:

“I met with senior Roads Service officials to discuss the long overdue installation of a footpath that would link the school and centre of the village to the community hub.

‘This is one part of a wider road safety plan for Burren and if realised will complement the new pedestrian crossing which is soon to be installed on the Bridge Road.

“With the completion of the new community hall at Burren GAC the numbers of children and young people walking along the Carrogs Road has increased dramatically in recent years, however the previously agreed extension to the footpath has never been delivered.

“There is no doubt that this extension is urgently required to ensure a much safer route between the club grounds and the heart of the village, as well as the children from Carrick Primary School who regularly use the facilities at Burren GAC.

“I have asked DFI Roads Service officials to engage with community representatives and representatives from Burren GAC and the Community Hub so that we can all work in partnership to deliver this essential price of infrastructure for the benefit of the whole community.

“The local community have worked hard to achieve a first-class community facility for Burren; there is now a great opportunity to deliver upon the need to be able to access these facilities safely and I hope that the Department for Infrastructure won’t be found wanting.”