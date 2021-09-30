Kyle all set to embark on fundraising run, having smashed the £3k barrier

A LOUGH Neagh Rescue volunteer who is planning to run around the largest lake in the British Isles this weekend and visit each of the three lifeboat stations has already smashed his fundraising target.

Kyle Johnston from Muckamore says he will embark on ‘a 100 mile run all alone around a big puddle in the middle of Northern Ireland’.

For the past three years he has been a volunteer life boat crew member and Swiftwater Rescue team member for Lough Neagh Rescue.

“We have three lifeboat stations on Lough Neagh - all operated by volunteers and open 24 hours a day 365 days a year.” he said.

“As a rescue organisation we can be tasked to attend all sorts of call-out situations, at all times of day and night.

“One memorable call-out was on Christmas morning at 1am. I managed to get back into bed at 5am to be woken up an hour later to see if Santa had been!

“LNR relies on donations to keep the charity running and also to ensure we have the correct equipment needed to help save a life when the situation requires.

“Some of you will know I do a bit of running, so to help raise some much needed funds for our charity I am going to punish myself with a 100 mile non-stop run around the Lough, taking in the three stations along the way all in under 24 hours.”

The distance covered equates to around four back to back marathons.

Kyle added: “I will be starting at the Titanic building in Belfast, running to Antrim station and looping the Lough anti-clockwise, visiting our other stations at Ardboe and Kinnego along the way.

“I have set a £2,000 target which, with your help, I would love to shatter.

“Anyone who wants to join me for 10 minutes, an hour or 10 hours are more than welcome.”

And shatter it he has - as of Monday, the grand total was standing at £3,180.

Kyle aims to start the run on Friday October 1 at the Titanic building in Belfast, flanked by Lough Neagh Rescue vehicles, finishing on Saturday October 2 at Antrim station.

Kyle said: “Please, please spare anything you can to donate to this ridiculous run and fantastic bunch of volunteers and charity!”

He has also invited any runners who wish to, to accompany him on any stretch of the journey, and has posted his route to various social media pages.

To support Kyle, log on to https://www.justgiving.com/

fundraising/

100milerunaroundlough

neagh