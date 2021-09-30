Omagh author pens words of wisdom for children in new illustration book

AT some point every adult has found themselves dispensing sage-like advice to a child in the form of a tried and tested proverb.

Who among us has never been told as a child that “Two wrongs do not make a right.”

There is no doubt that proverbs hold a very special place in our hearts because they represent wisdom passed with love and care from generation to generation.

These little nuggets represent knowledge gained at the expense of another. We dispense them to younger generations out of a desire to help and guide. To help ease their way on the exciting and new journey they have embarked upon as children.

Local author John Magee, from Omagh, has now taken 12 of our most cherished proverbs and brought them beautifully to life in his book 'Wisdom for Children'.

Each proverb has been cleverly crafted into a modern short story accompanied by delightful illustrations.

The result is a book that will delight children and adults alike. It is sure to become a firm favourite by teaching each young reader to understand and make sense of their interactions with others.

“I wanted to write a book for children which shows it is possible to be kind yet remain true to oneself," said John.

"Giving a child the understanding to do both is the greatest wisdom we can gift to them and indeed society.

If you know of a young reader aged five to nine then Wisdom for Children will be a wonderful gift sure to be cherished and long remembered.

The book is available exclusively on Amazon with the electronic version priced at £2.99 and the paperback at £9.99.