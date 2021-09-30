Leisure Centre closed due to flooding

Derry City and Strabane District Council says localised flooding has resulted in the closure of the leisure centre in Castlederg.

Derg Valley Leisure Centre on Strabane Road will remain closed for the remainder of today (Thursday).

A council spokesperson said: "Please note that Derg Valley Leisure Centre will remain closed today due to localised flooding in the area.

"We hope to open as soon as possible and will provide further updates. Apologies for any inconvenience."