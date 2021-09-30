Market Yard revival plan

‘Significant’ investment from private sector to revive traditional market in historic building

A private sector bidder is offering to invest a‘significant’ sum in Coleraine’s Market Yard.

By Damian Mullan

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council is considering a private sector offer to restore Coleraine’s historic Market Yard.

If a deal is struck, the new tenant promises to create an attraction for locals and tourists that would cement Coleraine's status as the ‘capital’ of the north coast.

The proposal aims to revive 'a traditional market' within the historic walls for 'quality local produce, goods and services.'

The scheme's backers are as yet unknown but they have promised to invest 'significant personal finance.'

They are frontrunners in a tender competition for a lease at the town centre site launched by the council in July.

Earlier this month, members of the influential Land and Property sub-committee agreed to recommend a ten-year tenancy to the full council.

Details of the likely tenant's submission are contained in the committee meeting's minutes.

“The main purpose is to rejuvenate the local area and utilise the beautiful Market Yard façade to welcome both locals and tourists to a top-quality experience enhancing the immediate vicinity of Coleraine Town Centre and add to the reputation of Coleraine as the capital of the North Coast,” the minutes state.

“Significant personal finance will be invested in this project (subject to the necessary consents) which will be welcomed by local traders, residents of Coleraine and those visiting the area.”

