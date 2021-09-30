McDonalds appeals drive-thru rejection

MCDONALDS has lodged an appeal against the council's denial of planning permission for a second drive-thru restaurant in Coleraine.

First submitted in 2019, plans for a restaurant in the car par of Asda's Coleraine ring road branch met resistance from management of the nearby Lodge Hotel.

Although recommended for approval by planning officers, the council's committee of elected members asked the firm in August last year to consider moving the restaurant further from the boundary between the two sites.

A second application was subsequently lodged, with buildings 50 metres form the fence instead of 14m.

However, in April, the committee voted to reject both schemes.

Earlier this month, the fast food giant lodged an appeal with the independent Planning Appeals Commission.