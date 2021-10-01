Hospital car park charges should be abolished - says Ennis

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis has said that hospital car parking charges are an unfair tax on health and social care workers.

The South Down MLA said:

"Hospital car parking charges for workers were resumed at the beginning of September after months of suspension during the COVID pandemic.

"I have heard directly from workers, some who have responded to the workforce appeal and returned to assist during this current staffing crisis, who are paying a huge chunk of their wages just to park at their place of employment.

"This is an untenable financial stress for workers who we need so desperately due to the staffing crisis across the health and social care sector.

"Sinn Féin will be launching a Bill that will suspend these charges for workers.

"Hospital car parking charges must be abolished permanently for everyone. They are effectively a cut to the pay of the many health and social care workers who have to use them daily and pose a significant inequality for rural constituents who have very little access to public transport."