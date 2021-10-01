Sponsor a nurse to help the Hopice

This week as we celebrate Hospice Care Week (4-8 Oct) at Southern Area Hospice we reflect on the amazing support we continue to receive and the challenges we have had to face over the last 19 months.

The coronavirus pandemic has been extremely challenging for us and we have had to adapt quickly and ensure that the care of our patients and their families is our top priority.

Our wonderful nurses are the beating heart of Hospice, and we recognise the changes they have had to adapt to but in the most professional and caring of ways. Therefore, we are launching our Sponsor a Hospice Nurse Campaign where we are asking you to contribute a regular gift to Hospice through a monthly donation in order to support our future.

Louise Stewart, Clinical Sister at Southern Area Hospice Services commented on her role in Hospice during this challenging time:

"People often say to me that my job must be so difficult – that being true it is also extremely rewarding and humbling, and I feel privileged every day to be involved in making a difference to both patients’ and their families by supporting them in any way I can. I will always try to do what I can to make a difference for a patient. It is a lovely feeling to be part of such an amazing team here at Southern Area Hospice Services, and even more so during these difficult times.”

Jenny Brown, staff nurse also commented:

“I love meeting patients and their families. Talking and listening are a big part of my job now, and if anyone knows me – I like to chat! Being a palliative care nurse is challenging but very rewarding, I try hard to bring a little bit of light to every patient I care for during a very tough time, made even more difficult with the Covid-19 restrictions in place.”

Raising vital funds is still very difficult for us at Hospice with some restrictions still in place, which limits what we can do. But we need to protect our future and you can help us do that. By sponsoring a nurse for a gift as little as £10 per month you will be helping our hospice to care for and support patients and their families today, tomorrow and into the future. Regular committed support is so important to Southern Area Hospice Services as it allows us to plan for the future needs of our patients in the knowledge that we can depend on a regular source of income.

In return you’ll receive a welcome letter from a nurse, a pin badge to wear and regular updates letting you know how your money is helping us to continue our much-needed work.

Will you sponsor a hospice nurse and help us continue our care in 2021 and beyond?

To sign up to Sponsor A Nurse visit our website at www.southernareahospiceservices.org/sponsor-a-nurse or contact us on 028 302 67711.

We can only continue to care because you do. Thank you.