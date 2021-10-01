Popular businessman preparing for retirement

THE retail landscape of Dungannon will soon have a massive gap after Gordon Cuddy announced his upcoming retirement.

The genial businessman is set to bring the shutters down on his popular shop, Cuddys, one last time – but before he does, a special “retirement sale” gets under way.

The successful Market Square outlet has been clothing local families in the latest fashions for over 70 years, but now Gordon feels the time is right to call it a day and enjoy some well-earned retirement.

Full story in this week's Tyrone Courier.

