£685 raised for a worthy cause

A ‘Big Coffee Morning’ in aid of Macmillan proved huge success on Saturday at Ballymena North Centre.

The first ever Macmillan Coffee Morning happened way back in 1990. It was a rather small affair with a simple idea: guests would gather over coffee and donate the cost of their cuppa to Macmillan in the process. It was so effective, we did it again the next year – only this time nationally. Since then, Coffee Morning has raised over £290 million for Macmillan.

Event Organised Colette Rodgers said: “Our get together on Saturday was an opportunity to catch up over a cuppa and a slice of something delicious, along with some local storytelling, and all for a great cause.

“One in two of us will face cancer, and the money raised at our Coffee Morning will make a local contribution to the great work done by Macmillan to help everyone with cancer to live life as fully as they can.

“So, I want to thank everyone who supported our local event. Some helped set up, some washed dishes, some baked, some drank tea and coffee, some sold and bought raffle tickets. Some won prizes including vouchers from Millside Restaurant Gracehill; Hair Sanctuary Ahoghill; McAtamneys Greenvale Street Ballymena; The Larder, and Redbrick Coffee Shop at Raceview Mill Broughshane. Other prizes included a beautiful macramé wall art piece designed and created by Stacey Reidy of Celtic Knots; and a Macmillan tea towel and apron. Our biggest donation of £230 came from Liz Weir and friends, and we were honoured to hear Liz’s first live storytelling since March 2020. We also thank Masako Carey for sharing a story of Japanese folklore”.

The grand total raised was £685. A special thanks to Ronny McFall, Community Champion from Tesco Ballymena, for the wonderful range of cakes donated