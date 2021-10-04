Maxi the Cockapoo helping to put gym goers through their paces!

GYM goers engage in physical activity for many reasons - to help improve their cardiovascular system, maintain weight and boost their mental health - but at 'RAW' Gym in Omagh, the mood of clients is also further improved by the sight of 'Maxi' the canine.

Owners Jonny McKeown and Louise Moynagh adopted Maxi the cockapoo from their local shelter Grovehill Animal Trust just over a year ago.

Since then, Maxi frequently graces the gym with his presence much to the delight of the clients. A stunning looking dog, he is also extremely intelligent and can perform many tricks.

He’s never happier than when out walking, swimming in the Gortin lakes, interacting with other canines at the local dog park or accompanying Jonny on mountain bike trails.

Louise describes Maxi as '"an affectionate, gentle big boy who likes the company of other dogs and enjoys meeting new people", adding "we couldn’t imagine life without him".

The ethos of ‘RAW’ is building strength through movement. A holistic approach to keeping fit is encouraged. Clients can participate in small group sessions, open gym or individually tailored one-to-one sessions with a personal trainer.

"Having a dog really encourages folks to get out into the fresh air and walk no matter what the weather is like," said Jonny.

"We really wanted a dog and felt we could offer a home to a shelter dog. He’s part of our family and even accompanied us on a recent holiday."

Maxi has bundles of energy and it’s very clear to see that he has fitted in perfectly to the active, outdoors lifestyle of Jonny and Louise.

For him it’s a 'tail' of happy ever after.