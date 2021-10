TWO Limavady homecare workers who moved in with a vulnerable client after she tested positive for Covid-19 have been shortlisted to win one of the UK care sector’s top awards.

Sisters Lauren and Chloe Kelly from Aghanloo, have been recognised by the Home Care Insight and Care Home Professional ‘Leaders in Care Awards’ 2021 with a nomination for the prestigious ‘Frontline Carer of the Year’ accolade.

*Full story in this week's Northern Constitution*