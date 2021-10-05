Thomas stitches up a place on BBC fashion show

A former Cambridge House pupil will be among four local fashion designers taking part in a new BBC TV series.

Thomas Irwin grew up in Kilrea but spent his whole secondary school education at Cambridge House Grammar School. After completing A levels he went to study Textile Art, Design and Fashion at Ulster university Belfast, graduating in 2020with first class honours

He says: “My work is primarily centred around trying to offer men the option for sustainable, quality, unique pieces that have a direct influence of the 60s and 70s. Giving men an option to explore how they dress and how that can combat mental health to free stigmas surrounding men’s fashion.”

A Stitch Through Time is a new four-part series, produced by DoubleBand Films, that sees up-and-coming fashion designers compete to complete technical and design-led challenges inspired by Ulster’s rich textiles heritage.

Inspired by iconic garments from the Dungiven Costume to the Ulster Coat these four fashionistas go head-to-head to impress their judges, designers Katie Larmour and Una Rodden with their creations.

Host Claire McCollum is joined by textile historian Bruce Clark, a descendent of one of Ulster’s great linen families, to reveal the stories behind the design challenges.

BBC1 NI Wednesday 6th October 2021 at 7:30 and available on BBC iPlayer