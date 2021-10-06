Book today for MEA's Hospitality and Tourism Skills Breakfast

MAYOR of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Cllr William McCaughey is inviting business owners who are experiencing staff shortages to attend the Hospitality and Tourism Skills breakfast at the Braid, Ballymena on Tuesday, October 19 at 8am.

Council has organised this event in partnership with the Department for Economy, Department for Communities, Springboard UK, the Hospitality and Tourism Skills Network and a wide range of training partners who have also taken a stand at the event.

Cllr McCaughey said: “The hospitality and tourism sector has faced unprecedented challenges throughout the Covid-19 pandemic with restrictions, staffing and skills shortages severely impacting upon local businesses.

“This breakfast is for employers to explore how they can better connect to the labour market and to the fantastic array of opportunities that exists. Businesses will get to meet with local training providers and hear from expert speakers on attracting staff to their business, support to meet employer skills needs and an insight into the new promotional campaigns to support the Sector.

“We know from working with our local companies that there are challenges in recruiting staff but that there is a great willingness to grow the sector locally so please take the time and book your place for this event today.”

To book tickets via Eventbrite here: https://hospitality-

breakfast.eventbrite.co.uk

If you require any pre-registration assistance please email amplify@midandeastantrim

.gov.ukor telephone 0282563 3563.