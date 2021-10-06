New boundary stone for Derrybeg and Lisdrumgullion

On Saturday morning the Lisdrumgullion Community Group Newry as part of it's Community Betterment Programme erected a new boundary stone between the Townlands of Derrybeg (Derry Beg) - 'Doire Beag' and Lisdrumgullion - 'Lois Droim gCuillinn at Craigmore Way, Newry.

Group spokesman John McCabe stated:

"Giving we are a non funded group we got our begging bowl out again with the stone being kindly sponsored and beautifully crafted by Byrne Monumental Works, Crossmaglen.

It was also laid free of charge by Pat Kearns, GG Services & Property Maintenance and in the good company of Gerald McKeown from Lisgullion Park up front doing his bit for the Community along with myself and Aíslinn Campbell.

The exciting project was inspired by the Ring of Gullion 'Know your townlands' project which has overseen the erection of many of these stones throughout South Armagh.

Our aims and objectives are the same to raise awareness about our townlands, their history, their meaning and why they are important whilst giving us a sense of Community a sense of belonging."