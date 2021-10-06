Spend Local and you could be rewarded at The Quays

THE Quays Shopping Centre is celebrating the launch of the Northern Ireland Spend Local High Street Voucher Card this week.

To celebrate the boost to Newry city centre that the card should bring, The Quays is reintroducing its ‘Random Acts of Kindness’ Campaign. In line with Newry BID’s Random Taps of Kindness, during the month of October, The Quays team will be on the mall every day surprising customers by randomly paying for their purchases. The aim is to spread a little joy and free them up to use their card elsewhere.

Cathal Austin, Centre Manager at The Quays said, “It has been a really tough 18 months for retail, and we are absolutely delighted to see this government incentive to bring investment back into bricks and mortar stores. The Quays site employs directly and indirectly more than 1000 local people and this type of initiative not only saves jobs but also livelihoods. We hope everyone who is eligible will sign up and shop local to support economic recovery and growth.

“We are delighted to be running our Random Acts of Kindness campaign throughout the month of October. Whether you are planning to pay cash or use your spend local card, you may get a random ‘Tap’ at the till in any outlet at the centre and The Quays will pick up the cost of your purchases. This brings a bit of added excitement and joy at a time when people have a bit more money to spend and enjoy.

“We are also reminding people that you can use your vouchers at any of our cafes and restaurants, to buy your weekly shopping, or to treat yourself to some leisure time at the cinema or in the gym.”

The Spend Local Card can be used at The Quays to support local independent retailers including Cunningham Butchers, Subway, The Medical Hall and ClubWorld Travel or with any of our other retailers and services who support hundreds of jobs in the local economy.

Head over to www.thequays.co.uk for more info on the Random Act of Kindness Campaign and for a special offers from selected stores running in conjunction with the Spend Local High Street Voucher scheme.