Mayor facilitates lighting of public buildings for Baby Loss Awareness Week

MAYOR of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, will highlight Baby Loss Awareness Week by facilitating the lighting of the Guildhall Clock, council offices, the Alley Theatre, the Tinnies and Derg Castle pink and blue next week.

The week runs from October 9 to 15 and seeks to support bereaved parents and families and unite with others across the world to commemorate their babies’ lives and lost pregnancies.

Mayor Warke said he was delighted to facilitate the gesture which he hoped would raise awareness of the issue.

“A pregnancy or baby loss will visit one in four couples, bringing unimaginable pain and grief to those affected,” he said.

“I am proud to be able to facilitate the lighting up of our civic buildings to help show support to the thousands of families affected in our council area.

“It is an opportunity to highlight that they are not alone and there are support services in place to guide them through this heart breaking time.”

This year Baby Loss Awareness Week will explore the theme of wellbeing and share what has helped anyone affected by pregnancy and baby loss to recover and build a life after loss.

Clea Harmer, chief executive of Sands (Stillbirth and neonatal death charity) added: “Baby Loss Awareness Week is a unique opportunity for parents, grandparents, siblings and wider family and friends to come together and remember their babies who have died, however long ago.

“For anyone whose baby has died, however recent or long ago, the world is changed forever and there is no simple answer to grief.



“Finding ways to cope and look after yourself or your partner is different for everyone.

“We hope that this year’s event will help start more conversations about pregnancy and baby loss and by doing so help bereaved parents and families feel more able to talk about their babies and find ways to look after themselves and others.”

The council offices, Alley Theatre, Guildhall Clock and Tinnies will be lit pink and blue for the week while Derg Castle will be illuminated on Friday, October 15 only.

On World Mental Health Day on Sunday, October 10 the council offices and Alley Theatre will be lit purple before reverting back to pink and blue from October 11 to 15.

For more information on Baby Loss Awareness visit www.babyloss-awareness.org.