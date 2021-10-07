Cullybackey Road crash

Police have asked motorists to avoid the Cullybackey to Ballymena Road and specifically the Woodtown Road junction after a crash earlier this morning.

There was a collision between a school bus and another vehicle.

They said: "Motorists are advised the Cullybackey Road in Ballymena is closed in both directions following a two vehicle road traffic collision, involving a bus and car, this morning (Thursday, October 7th).

"Diversions are in place at the junction with the Woodstown Road and the junction with Inishowen Park, please seek alternate routes for your journey."

Air ambulance was tasked to the scene of the incident along with other emgergency services.