Children in school bus collision 'traumatised' - parent

A parent of youngsters who were travelling on the school bus caught up in a serious traffic collision this morning on the Cullybackey Road says he fears that a number of children will have been traumatised by the incident.

The man, who rushed to the scene in the immediate aftermath said the collision had taken place roughly half way between the layby at the crest of the hill above Ballymena and the Woodtown Junction.

“This was a very serious incident and I do know that a lot of children have received bumps and bruises and I also fear that some may yet be diagnosed with hairline fractures.

“I’m sure a lot of those children will have been deeply shocked.”

One man has been taken to hospital via Air Ambulance which was tasked to the scene.

Police were operating diversions at Woodtown Junction and near the 30mph sign on the Cullybackey Road.