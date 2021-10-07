Memorial to Covid victims

By Daniel Hill

THE noble efforts made by healthcare staff to save as many lives as possible during the Covid 19 pandemic will forever be immortalised in the form of a memorial.

A proposal for a memorial, which will also honour all those who lost their lives due to the killer virus, went before a meeting of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council last night, Monday.

The grounds of the Downshire Civic centre has been put forward as a suitable location for the memorial.

Councillor Alan Lewis said the Civic Centre provided the perfect location.

"The Downshire Civic centre lends itself to an ideal location where a memorial to the collective efforts and sacrifices made by healthcare workers to combat the Covid 19 pandemic can be constructed. Not only that but the memorial will also act as a tribute to the 2'500 people in Northern Ireland who have tragically lost their life as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

"Furthermore the memorial will also act as a physical mark of respect for the Newry, Mourne and Down communities response throughout the pandemic and continues today even as lockdown has eased. Even in the darkest days of the pandemic we saw a huge effort on behalf of both community and voluntary organisations to help care for and protect some of the most vulnerable people in society.”

THE funeral will takle place today of a young Cabre farmer who tragically died as the result of a road traffic accident in the early hours of last Friday morning.

The funeral of Jonathan Gribben will take place this morning at Saint Marys church Cabra, before he is interned in the chapels adjoining cemetary. Commenting on the devastation that the loss of such as young life has had on the are Father Charles Byrne of Saint Marys Chapel Cabra said that "the loss of such a young and inspiring life is an absolute shock to the whole community of Cabra who have shown as much support to Jonathans family as possible.”